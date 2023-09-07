Ty Dimond, 32

Ty Dimond of Wood, South Dakota, died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in White River at the age of 32.

Survivors include his three daughters Jentry, Paisley, and Tierney; his fiance Nichole Lee and her children Braxtyn and Miah Olson; his mother Julie Hall of Wood; his sister Ashley Dimond (Cortney Krogman) and their son on the way, of White River; his brother Tate (Tierra) Dimond and their children Braedinn and Scott of Piedmont; his maternal grandfather Scott (Mary) Hall of Elizabeth, Colorado, his paternal grandmother Twila Edwards of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; his grandfather Mark (Delores) Edwards of St. Paul, Nebraska; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ty was preceded in death by his father Scott Dimond; paternal grandfather Larry Dimond; and his maternal grandmother Joyce Hall.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wood Community Hall.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Wood Community Hall.

Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood. Memorial moneys received will go to a college fund for Ty’s daughters.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.