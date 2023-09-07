Lewis wins best of show

Galen Lewis of Winner won the best of show at the Prairie Cruisers car show on Saturday.

The winning entry was a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

There were 39 cars in the show held at the Tripp County Historical Society Museum.

Car show winners are:

Class 100: up to 1964-stock 1. Don Reinesch, 2. Ron and Lori Heidinger

Class 200: 1965 to 1972-stock 1. Jeff Swartz, 2. Tim Herman

Class 300: 1973 to present-stock 1. Dean Moon, 2. tie Dean Baker and Galen Lewis

Class 400: Up to 1964-modified 1. Kevin Kaiser, 2. Rose and John Stanffacher

Class 500: 1965 to 1972 modified  1. Galen Lewis, 2. Tammy and Lon McWhortrer

Class 700: Stock pickup  1. Craig Schaeffer, 2. Wayne Willuweit

Class 800:  modified pickup 1. Perry and Lorie Bicek, 2. Rich Kolecka

Class 900: Street rods  1. Larry Raterman, 2. Don Harter

Class 1000: open class motorcycle—rat rod car 1. Sam Sundall, 2. Perry and Lori Bicek, 3. Lon McWhorter

The oldest car was a 1928 Ford Lamonte by Lon McWhorter, Woonsocket.

The person who traveled the longest distance was Kevin Kaiser of Derby, Kan.

The most original, best preserved car went to Rob Brunmeier.

