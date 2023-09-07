Lewis wins best of show

Galen Lewis of Winner won the best of show at the Prairie Cruisers car show on Saturday.
The winning entry was a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.
There were 39 cars in the show held at the Tripp County Historical Society Museum.
Car show winners are:
Class 100: up to 1964-stock 1. Don Reinesch, 2. Ron and Lori Heidinger
Class 200: 1965 to 1972-stock 1. Jeff Swartz, 2. Tim Herman
Class 300: 1973 to present-stock 1. Dean Moon, 2. tie Dean Baker and Galen Lewis
Class 400: Up to 1964-modified 1. Kevin Kaiser, 2. Rose and John Stanffacher
Class 500: 1965 to 1972 modified 1. Galen Lewis, 2. Tammy and Lon McWhortrer
Class 700: Stock pickup 1. Craig Schaeffer, 2. Wayne Willuweit
Class 800: modified pickup 1. Perry and Lorie Bicek, 2. Rich Kolecka
Class 900: Street rods 1. Larry Raterman, 2. Don Harter
Class 1000: open class motorcycle—rat rod car 1. Sam Sundall, 2. Perry and Lori Bicek, 3. Lon McWhorter
The oldest car was a 1928 Ford Lamonte by Lon McWhorter, Woonsocket.
The person who traveled the longest distance was Kevin Kaiser of Derby, Kan.
The most original, best preserved car went to Rob Brunmeier.