Two to receive state FFA Degree

Bailey Fairbanks of Winner and Joseph Laprath of Colome will be recognized for receiving their state FFA degree at the 96th annual South Dakota state FFA convention April 19 in Brookings.

The state FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA association.

Fairbanks is a senior at Winner High School and Laprath is a senior at Colome High School.

Fairbank’s SAE is based on her herd of registered Savanna goats. She raises the goats on her family’s ranch in Tripp County on the banks of the White River. Her responsibilities include feeding, administering medications, trimming hooves and maintaining facilities. She also shows the animals and is responsible for training, clipping, washing and fitting.

Her community service project included serving meals at the holiday festival, snow removal, preparing backpacks, Little Dance camp, and helping with upkeep of the Tripp County Historical Society.

For his SAE, Laprath worked with his sawmill and woodworking business. For his community service, he has helped plan and host through NHS the annual Colome High School Cowboy Olympics for homecoming week, assist students in exploratory agriculture build wooden boot jacks and help referee during a weekend junior high basketball game.

The requirements for the degree include:

•Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.

•Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of parliamentary law, giving a six minute speech on agriculture or FFA related topic and serving as an officer or committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee.

•Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.

There are 319 FFA members who will receive their state FFA Degree.