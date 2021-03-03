Submitted photo

Archery club members receiving honors are from left Austin Wheadon, Wade

McClanahan, Parker Baker and George Clark

Members of Tripp County Range Robins JOAD & Adult Archery Club – Austin Wheadon, George Clark, Parker Baker, and Wade McClanahan – Head Coach, podiumed in two different events over the course of two days.

In the South Dakota State JOAD Championships, Austin Wheadon placed 3rd in Junior (ages 17-20), George Clark placed 1st in Cadet (ages 14-17) and Parker Baker placed 1st in Junior.

In the South Dakota USA Archery State Indoor Championships, George Clark placed 1st in Cadet, Parker Baker placed 2nd in Junior, Austin Wheadon came in 4th in Junior and Wade McClanahan placed 1st in Senior (any age).

These two events also counted toward JOAD Indoor Nationals & USA Archery Indoor Nationals but the result for those events won’t be finial until all the locations have shot which will be the end of March.

These archers are also participating in the World Archery Indoor Series which has gone virtual for this year. There are four events in the series and so far they have shot the 2nd and 3rd stage & shot the 4th and final stage on Feb. 13 at the Rushmore Rumble in Yankton.

The World Archery series are made of the best archers around the world and there are no age divisions or different bow classes besides mens, women’s, compound or recurve. They were able to use their State scores towards the 3rd stage. For the third stage Wade McClanahan placed 23rd, Parker Baker 130th, George Clark 195th and Austin Wheadon 450th out of 710 shooters.