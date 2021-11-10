Time to prepare float for Parade of Lights

It is time to start thinking about putting a float together for the Parade of Lights.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce 17th annual Parade of Lights will be held Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. on Main Street.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, encourages persons and organizations to enter a float. The parade was a success last year with 25 entries. Scott would like to see that same number or even more his year.

There will be two categories–business and organizations.

There will be a first, second and third place in each division. The prize money of Winner Cash is $300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third

This year there will be a people’s choice winner and that winner will receive $200 in Winner Cash.

A picture of all the floats will be put on the Chamber’s Facebook page. The float with the most likes will be the winner.

Persons who would like to enter a float can call the Chamber office at 842-1533 or e mail thechamber@gwtc.net

In addition to the Parade of Lights, there is a lot going on Saturday, Nov. 27 that persons and kids do not want to miss.

The Moon Lake Ranch Reindeer will be in the parking lot on 3rd and Main St. from 1-4 p.m.

Persons can come and see Santa at 3rd and Main St from 1-3 p.m.

A S’mores pit will be set up on 3rd and Main St from 1-4 p.m.

Hayrides will be given from 2-4 p.m.

There will be a free movie at the Pix Theater at 4 p.m. The movie will be “The Santa Clause.”

Also on Nov. 27 will be Small Business Saturday. Scott asks everyone to support their small businesses.

The holiday promotions from the Chamber are just beginning. Over the course of the holiday, there will be $5,000 in Winner Cash drawn.

This year the drawings will be on Friday instead of Saturday. Persons do not need to be present in a business to win.

The first drawing will Nov. 26 with five $100 winners.

Starting Nov. 12 the green sheets for shoppers to pick up will be available in participating Chamber stores.

When the sheets are filled there are drop off locations to leave the sheets. These include True Value, Winner Food Center, Winner Super Foods, Frontier Motors, Chamber of commerce, Jeff’ Gun Vault, Runnings, Office Products Center, Grossenburg Implement, First Fidelity Bank and Marty’s.

Scott says the holiday promotion was very successful last year.

