Summer reading and special library events

By Bosten Morehart

The Tripp County Library hosts several special events along with the summer reading program throughout the summertime.

The events and programs range from hands on activities to shows and speakers.

Girls who code started June 1 and will be every Thursday 1 pm to 3 pm. This is to teach girls how to use technology and get comfortable with the concepts of coding.

Lego time takes place on Tuesdays from 1:30 pm to 3 pm. This is where kids can come to the library and play with Legos and use their creativity to build things.

The slots to participate fill up fast but there are a few openings on June 27.

Tuesday June 13 a member from Fresh Flowers Studio will be coming in from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The group of 20 kids will learn how to plant flowers and they will also learn how to care for them and what it takes to keep plants healthy.

On Wednesday June 14 Rubie Bell (Miss V), the Gypsy Cowbelle will be putting on the program “homespun musical instruments”. During this activity kids will learn to make instruments out of supplies laying around the house and participate in making music with them.

Story times also start June 14. Ages 4-8 will have their story time with Sharon Schramm every Wednesday from 10:30 am to 11:15 am where two stories will be read.

Stories times will be every second and fourth Wednesday of every month. For those who cannot attend in person there will be videos posted on the Facebook page.

Starting June 15 is baby and me class for children 0-2. Registration for these classes is not required but is recommended to secure a spot.

A puppet and magic show will be happening on July 27 at 1 pm. Location is not set as of right now for this event.

Tuesday August 1 will be a chance for kids to learn about reptiles. There will be reptiles brought in for the kids to see and learn more about.

The summer reading program is a great way for the school and library to work together and provide kids with the opportunity to read and learn. If you have not signed your kid up yet it is not too late, and you can contact the school or library to sign up.

At the end of the summer there will be prizes for those who have read five books at their reading level. They must complete this goal before July 31. The prize will be a t-shirt so make sure you add their t-shirt size to the form.

There will also be a poetry contest for kindergarten through fifth grade. Those forms can be picked up at the library and will be judged by the teen group from the library.

Once the poems are turned back in, they will be displayed around the library.

A time change has been put into place for Thursdays. The library will be open until 7 pm on Thursdays allowing those who work later to have chance to stop in.

If you have any questions visit the website at trippcounty.yoursdlibrary.org or stop in and talk to Misti Burns and Jerry Fuller.