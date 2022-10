Submitted photo

Winner High School/middle school students competing in the local oral interp contest on Oct. 1 are in front from left Grace Brown, Jocelyn Soles and Peyton Jensen. In back from left are Amanda Edwards, Noah Manke, Maggie DeMers and Addi Heenan.

Winner High School/middle school hosted an oral interp invitational on Oct. 1.

School’s that attended were Wagner, Chamberlain, Stanley County and Little Wound.

Superior ratings for Winner team were Peyton Jensen, humorous; Jocelyn Soles, storytelling; Maggie DeMers, poetry; Amanda Edwards & Addi Heenan, duet; Grace Brown, serious and Addi Heenan, storytelling.

Excellent ratings were Noah Manke, humorous; Amanda Edwards, poetry.