Helen Bateman, 82, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 following complications from Covid.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Winner, SD. Visitation was held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held at a later date.

Helen was born on Nov. 19, 1939 in Waterbury, Neb., to the parents of Goldie and Lynn Frank. Her dad was in the Air Force so Helen grew up traveling around the world. After high school she came to Dallas, SD where she met Bill Lebert. They got married and lived out on Bill’s family farm in rural Dallas. Here they raised their four children: Tammy, Joan, Carla, & Oren.

Going from city life to farm life was a big change for Helen, but she did it with so much love and hard work. She loved cooking, baking, and gardening along with being involved in family circle, the church, and get together with all her friends and neighbors.

Helen and Bill lost their son, Oren, at a very young age to a tragic farm accident. Life moving on was hard for Helen. As time went by and the girls grew up, they began to leave the farm. Tammy joined the military and later got married and had a son, Roy. Joan married Larry Sargent who was also a farmer and they had two sons, Craig and Will. Carla went off to school in Mitchell but never married.

Helen remarried BJ Bateman. They traveled a lot but ended up settling down in Winner. By this time Helen has great grandkids who she loved so deeply: Jude, Oren, Elsie, Wakely, Wynn, Morgan, Isabella, Jazmyne, & Alyxzandria.

Helen lost her husband BJ to cancer in 2009. Helen and Carla then moved in together where Carla helped take care of her until Carla passed away due to Covid in October of 2021.

Helen and her little dog Angel then moved to the Golden Prairie Manor. Everyone there just loved her. She would always say how nice everyone was. She had so much love for everyone.

Helen will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, BJ, her son, Oren Lebert, and daughter Carla Lebert. Her grandson, Will Sargent, parents, Lynn and Goldie Frank, and siblings, Jack, Mick, Phil, Margret Ann, Pat, and Betty.

She is survived by her children: Tammy Turner, Joan (Larry) Sargent; grandchildren: Roy Turner, Craig (Heather) Sargent; great grandchildren: Jude, Oren, and Elsie Sargent; Wakely and Wynn Sargent, Isabella McNeal, Jazmyne and Alyxzandria Turner; siblings Dick Frank and Diane Vetor, close family Therese & Jayd Knodell and Morgan, along with in laws and many nieces and nephews.