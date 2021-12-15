Justin Hausmann of Winner won first place in ag broadcasting at the state FFA Leadership Development Events held in Pierre.

“We are so proud of him,” said Winner FFA advisor Nicole Roth.

Normally, Hausmann would advance to nationals but ag broadcasting does not have a national competition.

The Winner parliamentary procedure team competed in a tough semifinal. They did not make it to the finals.

The team is made up of Justin Hausmann, Maggie DeMers, Clay Sell, Ryan Sell, Amanda Blare and Bailey Fairbanks.

“The team put in many hours of hard work to make it to that point, as earning our way to state is no easy feat in our district,” said Roth.

She explained the chair of this event said it was the closest scores he had seen in years.

Roth thanked Wyatt DeJong for offering his coaching services.

The students also had the opportunity to visit the capital to see the Christmas trees and talk with FFA sponsors.