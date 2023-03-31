Southern Plains adds new addition

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services is expanding with the addition of a new building. The second part of the building was moved onto the foundation on March 22.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Southern Plains Behavioral Health is getting an addition to its building in Winner.

The 52×82 addition will be attached to the north of the current building.

Southern Plains found there was not enough space in their current building for staff and thus the need to grow.

The expansion will allow the clinical staff to each have their own office.

The new addition will have 20 offices, family room, a room that can be used for life skills or small groups, two bathrooms and a large utility room. There is also a full kitchen and the small group room will open into the kitchen area. The kitchen will be used for Life Skills classes and teaching persons how to cook.

There will be a breezeway which will connect the two buildings.

The main entrance will remain the same as well as the parking. However, there will be additional parking to the west of the new building. This will have 14 parking spaces.

“Currently we have people sharing offices and some are three to an office. When sharing an office it is not conducive to doing a therapy session,” explained Lindsey McCarthy, executive director of Southern Plains.

The new addition was made by Custom Touch Homes of Madison and came to Winner in two sections. “We are all excited to have it here,” said McCarthy. “We have some staff who have never had an office to call their own. They have been patient in waiting for a space to call their own,” added the director.

McCarthy said the new addition will be adequate space for the services currently offered by Southern Plains.

The expansion will also provide room to grow.

Southern Plains serves a four county area of Tripp, Todd, Mellette and Gregory counties.

McCarthy explained the new building has been ready since September but due to site work not ready and all the snow and bad weather it could not get to Winner. McCarthy explained several years ago Southern Plains had plans for a new building but the project ever got done. “When we were out of space we had the old plans and were able to make some modifications,” she explained.