South Dakota Corn Growers Association Elects Hamill Area Farmer Trent Kubik to Serve as Secretary/Treasurer

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) is pleased to announce that Trent Kubik has been elected as Secretary/Treasurer of the SDCGA for 2023. Trent and his wife Shannon, and two brothers, Troy and Bruce, started their own farm and ranch, where they operate a corn, soybean, small grains, alfalfa and cow-calf operation in Hamill. Kubik and his wife Shannon have two sons. In his spare time he enjoys cheering on the SDSU Jackrabbits and the Green Bay Packers, as well as traveling with his family.The following board members were also elected to serve for 2023:

President Dave Ellens, District 5

Dave Ellens has been elected President of the SDCGA for 2023. Dave and his family raise corn and soybeans in Madison. As owner of Lakeco Crop Services, he also is a third-generation Pioneer dealer.

Vice President Taylor Sumption, District 5

Taylor Sumption manages his family’s farm in partnership with his four brothers and parents in Frederick. They produce corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and oats in combination with operating a cow/calf operation and feedlot.

In addition, the following individuals were elected or approved to join the SDCGA board for 2023.

District 4 – Travis Strasser

District 6 – Mike Cronin

District 7 – Jeff Burg

District 8 – Scott Stahl

District 9 – Trent Kubik

At-Large – Kelsey Geraets

Industry Director – Jennifer Feistner

Industry Director – Kendall Jones

Industry Director – Rebecca Wellenstein