A memorial service for Seymour Studenberg, 71, Gregory was held on March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Gregory. There was a prayer service on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the church.

Seymour Don Studenberg was born on June 27, 1950, in Winner, South Dakota to Dr. Joe and Lorraine (Key) Studenberg.

Seymour graduated from Winner High School in 1968 and from the University of South Dakota in 1972 with a degree in business. He was united in marriage on Jan. 25, 1969, to Jonalu (Schwinler). To this union three children were born, Jennifer, Spencer and Joe.

Seymour started his career in sales at JC Penney in Minneapolis, later he moved his family to Sioux Falls to work for Tilton Motor Company which then brought them to Gregory in 1976. After the dealership closed, Seymour was employed by Frontier Motor Company for 20 years and then went to work for Office Products Center in Winner where he worked until just four days before he died.

Seymour was very community oriented and loved Gregory and especially loved the Gregory Gorillas. As an active member of the community for 45 years, he served on various committees including, Gregory City Council, member of the Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services board, Library Board, Gregory School District Board and the Union Congregational Church board. He was also involved in Jaycees, Commercial Club and Gregory Athletics Club.

Over the years, Seymour enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball for the Gregory Gators, coaching Little League baseball, shooting pool with the pool league, boating and fishing, pheasant hunting and caring for their beautiful back yard filled with flowers, a koi fishpond, vegetable garden and grapevines. His love of all sports was always evident; he loved doing “color” for the Gorillas on the radio and at the stadium.

But most of all, he enjoyed entertaining all the grandkids, nieces and nephews of all ages in the swimming pool and attending as many of their activities as possible from grade school basketball & volleyball to college track meets. He was always so proud as he cheered them on and watched them accomplish their goals and he was always ready to fill you in on any stats you needed to know! He was proud to be called Grandpa Seymour, Uncle Stu, Dad and just plain Seymour. He loved life and loved meeting people. If he met you once, he was a friend for life who would always remember your name.

Seymour is survived by his loving wife Jonalu; children Jennifer (Tim) Voigt of Sioux Falls, Spencer (Heather) Studenberg of Pierre and Joe (Nichole) Studenberg of Stacy, MN; grandchildren Dylan, Sam and Aaron (Tianna) Voigt, Hannah Bailey (Justin), Kasyah, Sorrin and Keenan Studenberg, along with bonus grandchildren Ashley, Kirsten and Tristan Korber (Heather’s children); great-grands Elijah and Sebastian Voigt, Gabe and Marcus Buchman; his brother Phil Studenberg (Jody) of Klamath Falls, OR; and many dearly loved “in-laws”.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother along with his stepfather, Fred Nielsen, and half-brothers Riley Barnes, Bob Studenberg, Jack Studenberg and Joe Studenberg.