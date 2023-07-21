School Summer Projects

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

This is the new shed that was build at the Winner Elementary School. It was one of several summer projects that are underway by the school district.

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

The Winner School District has a busy summer going as they are working on several different projects at the high school/middle school and elementary.

At the elementary they are building a new storage shed on the South side of the school. They are also replacing the fence there on the north, south, west sides of the school.

All of the windows and a few of the doors are also being replaced there at the elementary.

Concrete by the high school and vocational building is being removed and new concrete is being poured there.

Inside the high school/middle school, there is also several different changes happening. They are installing a kitchen in the FACS room so that they are able to learn and be hands on in the same room.

The high school/middle school is also putting in a new intercom system with digital clocks in each room and in the hallways.

Being installed at the elementary also is a new air condition/heating system for the gym.

All of these projects are paid for with ESSER money, this is money the school district received for COVID 19.