Round 3 of winter storm

Three winter storms in quick succession have inundated Tripp County and the Winner area with mountains and more mountains of snow.

The most recent storm hit last Monday and Tuesday Jan. 2-3. What a welcome to the new year.

In the recent round there was 14 inches of snow. This is on top of the 25 inches from the previous storms.

Winner recorded six inches on the first day and 8 inches on the next day.

There was a lot of good moisture in this wet snow. The moisture total was 1.10.

It has been said that Winner has received 46 inches of snow so far this winter.

The storm that moved east put a one day delay in printing the Winner Advocate. Due to the snow in Armour where the paper is printed, the paper came out a day late. It was printed Wednesday morning. It is now very often the paper is printed late.

This week the weather is to be warmer so some of that melting can start.