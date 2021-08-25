Ron Waller Golf Tournament

Rich Crow Eagle and Mike Beardt were the winners of the 27th annual Ron Waller Memorial member-guest golf tournament Saturday and Sunday at Winner Country Club.
The pair from Mission shot a 126.
The derby champions were Cordell Nilson and Luke Fischer. The runner-up team was Blake Gardner and Barry Gardner.
Saturday flight winners include:
Flight A
1. Rich Crow Eagle, Mike Beardt, 63
2. Blake Bauer, Matt Bauer, 65; 3. Larry Aaker, Anthony Husher, 69; 4. Justin Zeigler, Erin Early, 70
Flight B
1. Clay Fenenga, Jeff Seefeldt, 81; 2. Eric Pollard, Dan Diez, 81; 3. Jim Halverson/Chris Whitehorn, 81; 4. Kim Hanson, Brian Buchholtz, 81
Flight C
1. Chad Peterson/Scott Pekarek, 86 2. Kelly Meiners, Mike Hammer, 86; 3. Barry Grossenburg, Bob Severson, 86; 4. Randy Kludt, Dennie Pravecek
Sunday flight winners were:
Flight A—1. Rich Crow Eagle, Mike Beardt, 63; 2. Larry Aaker, Anthony Husher, 64; 3. Lucas Jedlicki, Sam Hossle, 65; 4. Justin Zeigler, Erin Early, 66
Flight B—1. Chuck Keiser, Dave Keiser, 74; 2. Casey Osborn, Brady Moorhead, 75; 3. Joshua Antman, Patrick Iyotte, 75; 4. Chris Burns, Bruce Drapeaux, 75
Flight C—1. Vern Olson, Adam Hutmacher, 72; 2. Jim Hofeldt, Ben Beagle, 76; 3. Stormy Halligan, Troy Feisterman, 77; 4. Barry Grossenburg, Bob Severson, 79.
Pin prize winners on Saturday were:
Hole 2 closes to pin—member Russ Williams, guest Tim Marchese
Hole 3 closest to pin—Justin Zeigler, member and Luke Fischer, guest
Hole 4 long putt—Barry Gardner, member and Austin Moser, guest
Hole 5 closest to pin in 3 Justin Zeigler, member and Anthony Husher, guest
Hole 6 long putt—Blake Baer, member and Scot Pekarek, guest
Hole 7 closest to pin—member Kevin Keiser, guest Matt Bauer
hole 9 long drive—Cordill Nilson, member and Nick Larsen, guest
Pin prize winners on Sunday are:
Hole 2 Closest to pin in 2—Larry Aaker member and Mike Beardt, guest
Hole 3 closest to pin—Stormy Halligan, member and Phil Husher, guest
Hole 4 long putt—Chuck Keiser, member and Mike Cahoy, guest
Hole 5 closest to pin in 3—Bob Benson, member and Erin Early, guest
Hole 6 long putt—Izak Nespor, member and Mike Cahoy, guest
Hole 7 closest to pin—Mike Stickland, member and Anthony Husher, guest
Hole 9 long drive—Izak Nespor, member and Adam Hutmacher, guest
The calcutta winners were:
Championship flight
1. Lucas Jedlicki, Sam Hossle,60 2. Larry Aaker and Anthony Husher, 61; 3. Cordell Nilson, Luke Fischer, 61.5
4. Justin Zeigler, Erin Early, 62.5
First Flight
1-2 Chuck Keiser, Dave Keiser, Landon Engel and Garrett Gronlund, 74; 3-4 Casey Osborn, Brady Moorhead, Joshua Antman, Patrick Iyotte and Mike Stickland and Phil Husher, 74.
Second Flight
1. Vern Olson, Adam Hutmacher 71; 2. Jim Hofeldt, Ben Beagle, 73; 3. Kevin Meiners, Dan Drake, 75.5; 4. Stormy Halligan, Troy Feisterman, 76