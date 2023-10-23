Roland Wayne Piper, 96, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

Roland was born on Feb. 18, 1927 to Verne and Beatrice (Casey) Piper at Carter, SD. He was the first of five boys born into this family. During his early years, the family lived on ranches near Wood, SD. He attended country school for eight years then went to Wood High School where he graduated in 1945 as Salutatorian. Roland married his high school sweetheart, Twila O’Connor, on Sept. 21, 1946 in Winner, SD. They lived on a farm in the area until 1949, when they moved to Rapid City where Roland managed a Phillips 66 service station. From 1951-1958 they resided on various farms near Draper, SD and Vivian, SD. Together they milked cows and cared for a very large flock of sheep along with feeding a few thousand market lambs.

In 1958, they purchased a ranch south of Hot Springs, SD where they lived for nearly 30 years. During this time their son was born. Together they maintained a sizeable herd of cattle and sheep while working full time jobs in town. Roland started his building construction company, doing all types of carpentry and masonry projects in the local area until his retirement in 1989.

He married DeAnna Wotier in 1988, and operated an irrigated farm near Oral, SD from 1989-1996. To that union, two sons were born.

Roland was baptized into the Lutheran Church after moving to Hot Springs. He was an active member of both Bethesda Lutheran Church and then later, Grace Lutheran Church serving various leadership roles in both congregations.

Roland didn’t shy away from a hard day’s work during his lifetime, although he enjoyed spending time with his sons and their activities. He had a passion for family history and believed in carrying forward our family stories. He was also an avid player of cribbage and card games, he enjoyed watching rodeoes and antique tractor shows. But above all, Roland loved socializing, especially dancing. He spent many Thursday afternoons at the Minneluzahan Center in Rapid City, along with any dance in the region he could attend. He was also a member of the Black Hills German Good Time Club.

Grateful for sharing Roland’s life include his survivors, sons, Randy (Karmen) Piper of Sioux Falls; Wayne Piper of Edgemont; Drake (LaShia) Piper of Fort Pierre; chosen daughter, Jazmine (Piper) Tarant of Hot Springs; twin granddaughters, Erika Piper of Omaha, NE; Brooke Piper of Sioux Falls, brothers, Don Piper of Osage, WY; Harold (Charlotte) Piper of Wood; Rodney Piper of Wood; sister-in-law, Dorothy Piper of Winner; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Twila Piper; one brother, Edward Piper; sisters-in-laws, Ina Piper; Nancy Piper; Gwendolyn Sherwood; brother-in-law, Glen Sherwood Jr. and a nephew, Roger Sherwood

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hot Springs, SD.

Committal services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Wood Community Hall and Evergreen Cemetery in Wood, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.