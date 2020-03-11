Richard Neuharth, 72

Richard Edward Neuharth was born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Burke, SD, to Edward and Lydia (Klundt) Neuharth. He was the fourth of four children.

Richard grew up on the farm and went to country grade school and attended high school in Gregory.

In his early twenties, Richard joined the Navy. He was married after his Navy tour and lived in California and Oregon.

In 2011, he divorced and moved to Winner, SD.

After a lingering illness, Richard passed away on March 7, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Alice Furry, and sister-in-law Della Neuharth.

Surviving are two brothers Lawrence and Kenneth (Darlene) Neuharth, brother-in-law Harley Furry, and his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Herrick Cemetery, Herrick, SD.