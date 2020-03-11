Gaylord Maier, 85, of Witten, SD passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.



Funeral service was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30am at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD.

Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.



Gaylord was born to Ernest Maier and Margaret Bonnet Maier on April 24, 1934. He attended Carter grade school and graduated Winner High School in 1953.



When his father sold the farm, Gaylord went to work. His first job was with Robert Pravecek at Midwest Auto putting glass in windshields. He also worked at Omaha Cold Storage.

In the 50s, he worked on cars with Lyle Mason. He then worked for Mike Cahoy, then Marvin Swanson Ranch for 6-8 years. He had four calves while there.



He was in the Army 1955-1957 in Arkansas. While there, he worked on trucks, busses and tanks. In 1956 he was on the list to go to Korea but orders changed.

He was then transferred to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he drove tanks and worked in the motor pool. He returned home and worked at Edwards Hog Farm and for Ed Pajl.

When he quit that, he would help neighbors where he could.



He married Wilma Hoefer. After her death, he married Corkey Hespe Clark.



Gaylord is preceded in death by his two wives, his parents, a brother, Virgil, and two sisters, Goldie and Darlene.



Due to his ill health, he went to live at the Elder Inn in September 2019, and then the Winner Nursing Home under Hospice Care in January 2020.



He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Rose Goglin; grandchildren Chelsea (Josse James), Christopher Ernest (Misty) and Dakota Barrett; along with his great grandchildren Alexis, Douglas, soon to be baby Dalton, Christopher Jr., and Jonathan Wayne, and by his buddies, Ray Bartels and Snuce Maier.



He is a member of the Witten American Legion.