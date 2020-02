Submitted Photo

The Winner High School one act play “The Struggles” placed at the region contest in Pierre on Jan. 28. The play will advance to the state one act play festival in Sioux Falls Feb. 6-8. Pictured in front from left are Emily Moser, Kiersten Durrin, Megan Brozik, Faith Covey, Shelby Scott, Teresa Taylor and Leah Weichelman. In back from left are Dan Patmore, technical director; Kara Ewing, director Sarah Taggart, Aryn Meiners, Maggie DeMers, Jack Ducheneaux and Justin Hausmann.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

It has been seven years since a Winner High School one act play has made it to the state contest.

