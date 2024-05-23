Play auditions are May 28

Winner Community Playhouse will hold auditions for a children’s summer production May 28 from 9 -11 a.m. at the playhouse.

Students who have completed grades 2nd to 7th can audition.

“Gravestone Manor” is the name of the play to be presented on June 7. There will be a matinee at 4 p.m. on June 7 and a 7 p.m. evening performance.

Sarah Taggart is the director.

Practice will start May 29 and will be held every weekday from 9 a.m. to noon at the playhouse.

Persons who have questions an call Taggart or email her at sarah.taggart@k12.sd.us