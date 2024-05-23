Memorial Day Closings

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed as well as the Tripp County Library.

The city of Winner office will be closed on Memorial Day.

All state and federal offices in Winner will not be open for business.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

All financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Monday, May 27.

Winner Senior Citizens Center will not serve a noon meal on May 27.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Memorial Day.

The Winner Advocate will be closed on Memorial Day.