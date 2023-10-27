Pheasants Forever banquet is Friday

The Rosebud chapter Pheasants Forever will hold its annual banquet on Friday, Oct. 27 at the middle school auditorium. The social hour and games will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The dinner will be at 7:30 p.m. and will be catered by County Fair Food.

Following the dinner will be be the live auction. There will be over 70 guns given away at this event. Mike Scott, president of the local Pheasants Forever, feels good about the selection of guns.

Also featured will be a puppy donated by Tresh Swedlund that will be auctioned off.

Persons can obtain tickets from any board member, Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, Farmers Union Insurance or at the door.

The board members are: Jeremy Clay, Mike Scott, Tom Mathis, James Mathis, Doug Long, Ray Neyens, Marty Morstenson, Brad Whitley, Brad Assman, Tom Meiners, Cody Kartak, Will Engel, Tim Pravecek and Ethan Ernest.

All are welcome to attend. Money raised helps with local Pheasant Forever programs.