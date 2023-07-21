Memorial services for Peggy Schwartz, 88, Gregory, were held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory on July 10. Burial took place at the Colome Cemetery.

Margaret “Peggy” Ann (Vavra) Schwartz was the first born of Frank and Dorothy (Cahoy) Vavra on March 4, 1935. Peggy was born on her Uncle Emil and Aunt Myrtle Cahoy’s farm and was baptized in Clearfield’s Catholic Church. She attended first grade in Clearfield, second grade in Millboro and third through eighth grade at the Viaduct School. Peggy graduated at the top of her class in 1953 from Colome High School.

She milked cows and did daily chores on the farm. After high school, Peggy joined the Catholic Daughters of St. Isidore Catholic Church, she was a member for seventy years. St. Isidore is where she was also united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Jim Schwartz on Sept. 29, 1956. She was blessed with two children that she loved dearly, Kevin and Lynne.

Not only did she work tirelessly as a wife and mother, but she also had jobs at First Fidelity Bank in Colome, Wagner’s Market in Colome, and continued to help on the farm.

Peggy was a wonderful cook and baker. Her fresh baked bread and chocolate cake are still treasured recipes today. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and attending every sporting event of her children.

When Peggy became a grandmother, she loved babysitting and attending all of their activities as well. She especially enjoyed watching baseball and track and field.

Peggy received a challenging diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes at age 24 and held the goal to live to her children’s high school graduation, but she defied all odds and was blessed to see nine great grandchildren join the family.

Peggy was truly the epitome of a farm wife and mother. She had a very giving heart, a friendly smile, and hardworking hands that never stopped until the work was done. Peggy always made time for others, and her frequent visits, phone calls, and handwritten letters are special memories. Her Catholic faith and family were so dear to her, and she will be greatly missed here as she enters her Heavenly home.

Peggy passed away on July 5, 2023, at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center at the age of 88 years.

Peggy is survived by her husband Jim of Gregory; her son Kevin of Colome; her daughter Lynne (Joe) Duling of Gregory; her granddaughter Katie (Chris) Kassin of Vermillion; her grandson Kris Schwartz of Oak Island, NC; her grandson Mitch Schwartz of Colome; her granddaughter Abigail (Skyler) Kuil of Winner; and her granddaughter Alexa (Shea) Williams of St. Louis, MO; her great-grandchildren Collins and Kellen Kassin, Rose and Summer Kuil, and Kemp, Dell, Brit, Goldie, and Dar Williams. She is also survived by her sister Jeanne (Joe) Bride, brother Bob (Merrilee) Vavra, sister Claudia (Ed) Opbroek, sister-in-law Patricia Erickson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ken.