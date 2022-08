Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The Colome park committee served lunch at the Cowboy Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13. The committee is raising money for new playground equipment at the park. Pictured from left are Nancy McKenzie, Kristi Hauf and Candy Cahoy.

The Colome park committee is raising funds to purchase new playground equipment for the Colome park.

The committee served lunch at the Cowboy Fair on Saturday with a free will donation.

Persons who would like to donate money for new playground equipment can send a donation to First Fidelity Bank of Colome P. O. Box 407, Colome, S.D. 57528.