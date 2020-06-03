Pandemic does not stop summer recreation

By Dan Bechtold

Summer recreation in Winner started Monday with a different look due to COVID-19.



The program is run by the Winner High School girls volleyball program under the guidance of head coach Jaime Keiser.



Summer rec is a fundraiser for the high school volleyball team.



Summer rec will run from June 1 to July 17. It is open to youths in begindergarten to 8th grade and is held a Monday through Friday at McDonald Park.



Coach Keiser said summer rec runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The coach received approval to start with program as long as rules are followed to stop the spread of the virus.



All girls on the volleyball team take part and can pick six days to work.



Depending on how many kids show up, this year they will be divided into small groups of 10 or less.



