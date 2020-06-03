New FFA officers installed

Winner chapter of FFA recently elected new officers.



Meagan Blare is the new president. Other officers are: Madaline Watzel, vice president; Maggie DeMers, secretary; Amanda Blare, treasurer; Aaron Gilchrist, reporter and Chase Boerner, sentinel.



Several other awards were announced in a virtual end of year ceremony.



Persons were able to watch the event on Facebook.



Heather Rowe received both the Taylor Watzel and the Wayne Robbins scholarships.



Ryder Mortensen received the Pinter scholarship.



The honorary chapter degree went to Andrew Roth.



Outstanding class awards include:

Outstanding freshman—Amanda Blare

Outstanding sophomore—Madaline Watzel

Outstanding junior—Aaron Gilchrist

Outstanding senior—Jack Ducheneaux



Advisor awards include:

Blue and Gold award—Jalen King

Leadership award—Heather Rowe

Effort award—Adam Bohnet

Growth award—Chase Boerner

Excellence award—Justin Hausmann

Teamwork award—Meagan Blare