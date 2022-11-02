Winner High School oral interp team competed at Sioux Falls Washington on Oct. 21.

Justin Hausmann competed in varsity poetry,Maggie DeMers in varsity poetry.

Noah Manke and Peyton Jensen competed in novice humor.

Grace Brown competed in novice storytelling.

Everyone on the team earned an excellent rating.

The team competed in Yankton on Oct. 29.

Manke took second in humorous. Addi Heenan earned a 4th place in storytelling and Peyton Jensen earned a 5th in humorous.

Jocelyn Soles took 6th in storytelling and Grace Brown was 7th in serious.

The local oral interp meet was held Nov. 1 at the Winner Community Playhouse.