Submitted photo

Winner High School students participated in the state oral interp this weekend in Huron. In front from left are Amanda Edwards, Addi Heenan and Leah Wiechelman. In back from left are Hayden McMurtrey, Amanda Blare, Justin Hausmann and Noah Manke.

Three Winner High School students earned a superior rating at the state oral interp festival this weekend in Huron.

Addi Heenan and Amanda Edwards competed in duet and earned a superior.

Justin Hausmann competed in non-original oratory and earned a superior.

Amanda Blare competed in storytelling and earned an excellent.

The WHS team earned an excellence award.