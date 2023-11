Oral interp places in Brookings

Submitted photo

Winner High School oral interp team competed in Brookings on Oct. 23 and brought home several ribbons. Pictured from left are Hayden McMurtrey, Grace Brown, Jocelyn Soles, Peyton Jensen, Addi Heenan, Amanda Edwards, Shannon Rank, Wyatt Winfield and Noah Manke. Not pictured is Brayden Woods.

The Winner High School oral interp team was successful in a competition in Brookings on Oct. 23.

Amanda Edwards and Addi Heenan won superior in duet.

Edwards also earned a superior in non-original oratory.

Also placing were: Hayden McMurtrey, superior in poetry; Wyatt Winfield, excellent in poetry; Grace Brown, superior in serious; Shannon Rank, excellent in serious; Joselyn Soles, superior in humorous; Brayden Woods, excellent in storytelling; Peyton Jensen, excellent plus in humorous; Noah Manke, superior in humorous and Addi Heenan, superior in storytelling.