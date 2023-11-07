Oral interp places high

Winner High School oral interp competed in their final away contest Saturday in Yankton.

Coach Misti Lapsley said the team scored incredibly well.

The results include: Shannon Rank, 2nd in poetry; Addi Heenan, 2nd in storytelling; Grace Brown, 4th in serious; Brayden Woods, 4th in storytelling; Jacob Manke, 6th in storytelling; Wyatt Winfield, 8th in poetry; Jocelyn Soles, 10th in humorous; Noah Manke, 11th in humorous; Ryann Assman, 11th in humorous.

The local elimination contest will be held Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Winner Community Playhouse.

All members of the team will perform all of their pieces in an effort to reach regional competition.