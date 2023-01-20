One act plays open Jan. 19

A night of one act plays will be presented Jan. 19, 20, 21 at the Winner Community Playhouse.

There will be two Winner High School plays and one middle school play. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. with the doors open at 7 p.m.

For reservations, all the high school at 605-842-8125.

The contest one act play is “Whispers” and is directed by Sarah Taggart with Dan Patmore as the technical director.

The cast for the contest play include Maggie DeMers, Leah Wiechelman, Tessa Mann, Hayden McMurtrey, Justin Hausmann, Faith Covey, Addi Heenan and Amanda Blare.

The technical crew include Illyana Crabb, Cassie Shutt and Mallorie Thayer.

The Winner High School play sponsored by Winner Community Playhouse is “The Pitch.”

Sandra York directs this play.

The cast includes: Kierra Bainter, Iver Boerner, Luke Boerner, Illyanna Crab, Amanda Edwards, Jacob Manke, Noah Manke, Rowdy Moore, Terrel Chasing Hawk, Clay Sell and Mallory Thayer.

Technical help is Ainsley Henderson and Paige Sachtjen.

The middle school play is “Superheroes” directed by Ross Patmore.

The cast includes: Jackson Grossenburg, Rylan Assman, Avery Antelope, Avery Manke, Allie Littau, Allie Henderson, Evan Taggart, Brayden Woods, Peyton Jensen, Jocelyn Soles, Riley Peppel, Evan Balsiger, Wyatt Winfield, Shannon Rank, Aiden Hespe, Lena DeMers, Evan Littau, Suchi Chaudhari, Chloe Taggart, Jaxon Day and Jed Blare.