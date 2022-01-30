Novotny honored for over 40 years of dedication to Winner wrestling

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Glen Novotny, right, was honored for over 40 years of dedication to the Winner wrestling program. Presenting the plaque to Novotny is Ryan Orel. The presentation was made Sunday at the youth wrestling tournament.

Glen Novotny has been dedicated to the sport of wrestling for over 50 years.

Sunday at the start of the Winner youth tournament, Novotny was honored for his dedication to the sport.

From 1971 to 1981 he was a Warrior wrestler and placed third at state his senior year. His first year out of high school in 1982, he became the middle school wrestling coach. They held practice in the “dungeon” which was a small room in the basement of the then school administration building, which is now DB’s Bait and Tackle. For just shy of two decades he devoted his time to the middle school wrestlers and continued to coach them until 2001.

In 2002, he became involved in coaching the younger wrestlers in the Winner Youth AAU program. For the last 20 years, he has strived to teach every wrestler the basics and his booming voice could be heard through the gyms, coaching several wrestlers that were on the mat at once. Win or loose, he was always on the edge of the mat, right there with a word of advice or a pat on the back.

He is a true Warrior wrestling fan. He is proud to have coached three generations of wrestlers including two sons, several nephews and his grandson, along with many others who wrestled over the last 40 plus years.

A plaque was presented to Novotny for his over 40 years of dedication and loyalty to the Winner wrestling program.