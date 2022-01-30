A Need for 3D Mammography is Real in Rural South Dakota

Winner Regional Health, a locally owned and operated critical access hospital is looking to have a significant impact for their community through the Driven to Serve Campaign. Within the past few years, the need to increase their technology for a 3D Mammography is real, with serving over 365 patients a year. Think about that for a second, for a smaller critical access hospital, that is one patient per day. Unfortunately, we are left with referring patients or having patients seek another healthcare facility with a 3D Mammography to get their screenings said Brady Kerkman, director of marketing and philanthropy at Winner Regional Health.

This creates its own set of challenges being in rural South Dakota, as it adds extra windshield time, travel costs, weather conditions, and added stress on an already daunting situation for the patient and their family. Within the past two years, we have seen approximately 100 patients per year, aside from the 365 patients served, seek services

elsewhere to receive a 3D Mammography. While we understand this is a rather large expense, with a $275,000 investment; Winner Regional Health values the input from its community and is moving forward to have those

vital services locally. Therefore, six community members stepped up in a very large way to donate a New

2021 Jeep Renegade 4X4 valued at $26,855, to allow us to sell 500 tickets at $100 each. A sincere appreciation

goes out to Cody Haiar at Frontier Motors, John and Verna Koskan, Randy & Cam VandenHoek, Mick & Betty Rowe,

Bob & Judy Benson, and Lee & Keatha Calhoon. The tickets will go on sale on Feb. 20, which can be purchased

at Winner Regional Health, Winner Family Drug, and the Comedy Night on April 5, or at the Junior Teeners

Father’s Day Tournament on June 18, assuming there are tickets remaining. As always, persons can contact (605)

842-7231 to purchase tickets. Winner Regional will also be hosting a Chili Feed, 4lb Burger Challenge, and Comedy Night on April 5, by Sioux Falls very own comedian, Nathan Hults. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 24 and can be

purchased the same as the tickets for the Jeep.

“While we are looking to raise $50,000 to go towards the

purchase of the $275,000 3D Mammography, we also see this as a great opportunity to educate South Dakotans

about breast cancer and the impact of early detection. It also allows us the opportunity to increase awareness

about men falling victim to breast cancer, which is often very hard for men to process. We will be seeking out grant

opportunities to cover the remainder of the cost of the 3D Mammography, but know that is no small task.” said Kerkman.

Winner Regional Health welcomes any questions you may have and greatly accepts any support or leads for grants that can bring this to fruition in 2022. For more information about the events, please follow on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/WinnerRegional or on our website at https://winnerregional.org/about/foundation/.

The remaining question is, are you up for the challenge to finish off a 4lb Burger and have what it takes to be the

Champion?