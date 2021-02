Submitted Photo

Wyatt Turnquist of the Northern State University wrestling team takes down the University of Mary’s, Chandler Mooney, in the 149 pound match. Turnquist won 7-1

Wyatt Turnquist of Winner, a member of the Northern State University wrestling team won a 7-1 over Chandler Mooney of the University of Mary on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Northern finished with an undefeated season and won the NSIC championship.

This was Northern’s first NSIC title since 2002.