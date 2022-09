Winner High School student council members are looking for the perfect candidate to be the 2022 homecoming parade marshal.

If someone has an individual who they feel deserves this honor, send a detailed description of the person’s background and why he or she deserves to be parade marshal.

Nominations can be emailed to haley.barfuss@k12.sd.us or mailed to 431 E. 7th St, Winner, S.D. 57580 attention Haley Barfuss. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 18.

Homecoming is Oct. 6-7.