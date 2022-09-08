A new event planned by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is an ag appreciation banquet. It will be held Sept. 15 at the Tripp County 4-H Center.

The social hour and raffles will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.

Tripp Mellette Farm Bureau will sponsor the entertainment which will feature Jay Hendren billed as America’s farmer.

The Ohio farmer started performing stand up comedy in 1996. He drew from his experiences working on the family farm.

Jay has traveled the nation appearing in comedy clubs and corporate events.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office. Persons are asked to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 605 842-1533.