New Year’s closings

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the new year’s holiday.

Since New Year’s falls on a Sunday this year offices are closed on Monday.

The Tripp County Courthouse and library will be on Jan. 2.

The Winner city office will be closed Jan. 2.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed Monday for the holiday.

The Winner Post Office will be closed Jan. 2.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Jan. 2.

There will be no noon meal served at the senior citizens center on Jan. 2.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Jan. 2.

The Winner Advocate newspaper office will be open Jan. 2 in order to get the paper out for the week.