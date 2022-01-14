Najacht’s named citizens of the year in Custer

Charley and Norma Najacht, the owners of the Winner Advocate, have been named Custer County Chronicle Citizens of the Year.

The couple recently sold the Custer and Hill City newspapers, which they had owned since 1999.

For over a decade, the Custer County Chronicle has been naming an individual or couple as Custer County’s Citizens of the year.

The couple have been honored many times by their peers, most notably the South Dakota Newspaper Association, which has showered them with numerous awards over the years for their journalistic excellence.

The couple worked at the Hot Springs Star and then left South Dakota for a while and worked at newspapers in Broken Bow, Neb., and Cameron, Mo., before returning to South Dakota in 1999.

It has been over 10 years that the couple have been the owners of the Winner Advocate.