Museum open for homecoming

The Tripp County Historical Society is closed for the season but will be open during homecoming Friday & Saturday, Oct. 7 & 8 in the afternoon.

All people who are home for homecoming are welcome to come tour the facilities.

TCHS museum has had a very successful season this year. The Labor Day Saturday, Sept. 3 was one of the best turn outs. They served over 400 people homemade caramel rolls in the morning & homemade ice cream and pies in the afternoon. Those people who gave a donation to the museum were eligible for three of the door prizes. Caren Flynn was the winner of the $25 gift certificate to True Value, Tammy Bicek won the $15 gift certificate to

Super Foods & Patricia Hopkins won the $10 gift certificate to the Dairy Queen. There were also eight vendors on the museum grounds selling their wares. This all happened because of the community participation & all those who worked in putting this together, the vendors & the Prairie Cruisers Car Club.