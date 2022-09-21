Museum open for homecoming

The Tripp County Historical Society is closed for the season but will be open during homecoming  Friday & Saturday, Oct. 7 & 8 in the afternoon.

All people who are home for homecoming are welcome to come tour the facilities.

TCHS museum has had a very successful season this year. The Labor Day Saturday, Sept. 3  was one of the best turn outs. They  served over 400 people homemade caramel rolls in the morning & homemade ice cream and pies in the afternoon. Those people who gave a donation to the museum were eligible for three of the door prizes. Caren Flynn was the winner of the $25 gift certificate to True Value, Tammy Bicek won the $15 gift certificate to

Super Foods & Patricia Hopkins won the $10  gift certificate to the Dairy Queen.  There were also eight vendors on the museum grounds selling their wares.  This all happened because of the community participation & all those who worked in putting this together, the vendors & the Prairie Cruisers Car Club.                     

