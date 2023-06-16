Lucille “Lucy” Darlene (Klein) Smith, 93, of Winner, SD passed away on June 6, 2023 in the comfort of her own home.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Lucy was born the seventh of twelve children on March 19, 1930 to August and Frances Klein.

On Feb. 21, 1963 she was united in marriage to Ivan Smith. To this union Deb and Pam were born. Ivan passed away in May of 2012.

Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Lucy loved to read, play bingo, listen to polka music, and spending time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for her grandkids, and would make them special treats like goulash, homemade noodles, and chocolate cake.

Lucy will be lovingly remembered by her children Robert Klein, of Gregory SD, Debra Smith (Neil), of Rapid City SD, and Pam (Joe) Ferber, of Rapid City SD. 3 grandchildren; Liz Smith (Bob), of Belle Fourche SD, Corey (Carol) Ferber, of Sidney NE, and Kyle (Andrea) Ferber, of Rapid City SD. 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Ivan, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.