Lucas Allen Kaiser, 35

Lucas Allen Kaiser, age 35, of Watertown, SD, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 10, 2023. Funeral Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cornerstone Methodist Church in Watertown. Pastor Luke Smith officiated

Burial was at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD.

Lucas was born on Aug. 26, 1987, in Spearfish, SD, to Greg and Lori (Frank) Kaiser. He attended school in Billings, MT, until his family moved to Watertown, where he graduated from WHS with the class of 2006. Following high school, Lucas went on to further his education by attending college in Jamestown, ND, SDSU, and DSU. Lucas loved sports and excelled in track, football, and baseball.

On Aug. 7, 2009, Lucas married the love of his life, Amanda Cass in Watertown. The couple raised four children together, Aidan, Audrina, Lincoln, and Cecelia. Lucas was in business with his dad for several years at Midwest Dent. He was very passionate about his job, which he considered a form of art, and enjoyed working with his dad – most days.

Lucas had a passion for motorcycles, hunting, fishing, golfing, baseball, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Seattle Mariners. He was also an amazing cook. His specialties were pizza (with a secret sauce he refused to share), his special noodles, and chili. Audrina is following in his footsteps.

Lucas adored his children, they were truly the joy of his life. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them, playing video games, movie nights, hitting balls, going on road trips, and building crazy amounts of lego’s.

Lucas will be most remembered for his contagious laugh, beautiful smile, and his amazing beard! He was always willing to rise to the challenge of any dare or prank. He was constantly razzing his dad, and his dad ALWAYS responded as expected. For his children he will be remembered for his “magic kissies” to heal any wound.

Lucas is survived by his parents, Greg and Lori Kaiser of Watertown, SD; children Aidan Cass of Lake Preston, SD, Audrina, Lincoln, and Cecelia Kaiser of Watertown, SD; the mother of his children Amanda Crook of Watertown, SD; grandparents Marcella Kaiser of Spearfish, SD, and Vern and Vesta Frank of Newcastle, WY; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lucas was preceded in death by his grandpa Robert Kaiser; uncle Jesse and aunt Stacey Frank; and uncle Jim Swaby.

Donations to assist the family can be sent to gofundme under Lucas Kaiser memorial and kids or mailed to Kaiser Family, 59 Sunrise Drive, Watertown, SD 57201

