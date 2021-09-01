Lots of events planned for Labor Day weekend

Carnival, parade, demo derby, car show and lots of fun is planned for the big Labor Day celebration in Winner.

The theme of this year’s Labor Day parade is “Honoring all who have served.” This includes veterans, law enforcement, EMTs, fire fighters, medical and teachers.

This year’s parade marshals will be James and Sharon Hiemstra. This husband and wife have been very instrumental in helping the Winner American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary.

This year there will be a different parade route with all the construction on Highway 18.

The parade will line up as usual on South County Road. However, instead of heading to the highway, the parade will go south to 7th Street where it will turn and go all the way down 7th St to Winner High School.

Mac’s Carnival and Attractions will be on Main St for four days. The carnival will be open from noon to midnight on Sept. 3. On Sept. 4 from noon to midnight, Sept. 5 from noon to midnight and on Monday, Sept. 6 the carnival will be open after the parade.

Advance tickets of 12 for $20 can be purchased unit Sept. 3 at Chamber office, city of Winner office, True Value, Hidden Gems, Winner Food Center and BankWest.

The Prairie Cruisers car and tractor show will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Tripp County museum grounds. The registration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The car show is from 1-3 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

There will be a free meal at noon.

The museum will be open on Sept. 4 and will be serving homemade caramel rolls by James Hiemstra in the morning. At noon, the historical society will be serving homemade pie and ice cream.

There will also be a vendor show at Jubilee Park on the museum grounds. Vendors can set up to sell their crafts, homemade goods and food. For more information contact Eva Watzel at 842-2850.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring ranch bronc and bull riding on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Tripp County rodeo grounds.

The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with the action starting at 7:30 p.m.

The stock contractor is Sutton Rodeo.

Added features will be mutton bustin and wild pony races.

Advanced tickets can be obtained at the Chamber office.

Sunday is a full day with Billy Bolander memorial demolition derby. The derby is east of the Tripp County Fairgrounds.

The gates open at noon and the Calcutta is at 1 p.m. There will be concessions on the ground at the derby.

The Winner Regional Health 5K run and walk will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 6. There will be a 5K, one mile race and a 2 mile fun walk.

Sign-in and registration is at 7:15 a.m. in the hospital south parking lot.

The race will start at 8 a.m.

The big parade is at 10 a.m. and following the parade will be the free community BBQ in front of the Legion. This is sponsored by area businesses and the American Legion.

The will be donkey soccer on Labor Day at the fairgrounds. The Calcutta will start at 1 p.m. with action starting at 1:30 p.m.

Some of the other events planned for the Labor Day weekend are men’s slow pitch tournament.

On Friday, the Winner Livestock Auction golf tournament will be held at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the Best, Mathis, Whetham golf tournament will be held. This is a two person best ball meet at the Winner Country Club. It starts at 1 p.m.

There will be mud races at Winner housing at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A free movie will be at the Pix Theater at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be Pix Theater concessions from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Black Lab will have entertainment Friday through Monday.

On Friday and Saturday will be Uncle Roy and the Boys will be featured.

Sunday will feature the band Derailed and Monday it will be DJ VT rockin country.

The Black lab will have brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, nachos on Labor Day weekend. The Labor Day celebration is sponsored by the Winner American Legion.