Labor day closings

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

Offices in the Tripp County Courthouse will be closed. All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed.

The city office will be closed and the city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Winner Post Office will be closed on Labor Day and there will be no mail delivery.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Labor Day.

There will be no noon meal at the Winner Senior Citizens Center.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Labor Day as well as Main Gate Counseling.