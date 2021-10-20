Lois Duffy, 93, of Rapid City, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Monument Healthcare Facility in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service.

Lois Duffy passed on to her eternal home on Oct. 16, 2021 in Rapid City, SD at the age of 93. She cheerfully and optimistically fought a long battle with cancer always believing in God’s healing power.

Lois Marie Leat was born on Sept. 22, 1928 to Freda (Schelske) and Clarence Leslie (Ted) Leat. She was born at home on the Savage ranch near Hamill, SD where her father was employed.

While an infant her family moved to Winner, SD. She attended school in Winner graduating from Winner High School. In the fall of 1948 she moved to Redding, CA working as a Bell Telephone switchboard operator. She was transferred to Lake Tahoe for a summer which became a very memorable time in her life. She returned to Winner in the fall of 1951 where she continued working for the telephone company.

In 1952 she met Jr. Duffy and they were married Aug. 26. They initially resided in Winner moving to Clearfield after the birth of their first child. They had 5 children, Terry, Susan, Patrick, Rollie and Thomas. They moved back to Winner in the fall of 1964 where they remained until Jr.’s death in 2013. Lois moved to Rapid City to live with her daughter in 2015 where she remained until her death.

Lois got her love of gardening from her parents and had large flower gardens that were enjoyed and admired by all her neighbors .She and Jr. both enjoyed sharing vegetables from their garden with family and friends. She often had a jigsaw puzzle going on her table. She loved a good tart lemon pie and was well known for her pies, cinnamon rolls and chicken noodles. Visits with family and friends were most important and nothing made her day more than a call from an old friend or one of the grandkids.

She looked forward to her weekly bible study and prayer meetings and up until her last few years was active in the Methodist church. She had a deep and unwavering faith in God and her common refrain was always “God takes good care of me.” And he did to the very end.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, son Rollie, her parents, two brothers, Merlin and James and three sisters, Sandra, Nancy Olsen and Aileen Hopkins.

She is survived by her siblings Donald (Shirley) Leat of Sioux Falls and Patsy (Chuck) Fyler of Rapid City: her children Terry (Greg) Bennick of Gillette, WY, Susan Duffy of Rapid City, Patrick (MyraLee) Duffy of Moorcroft, WY and Thomas (Annette) Duffy of Hill City; six grandchildren, Josh (Karrissa) Bennick of Vancouver, B.C., Joseph (Rebekah) Bennick of Casper, WY, Paul (Kristi) Bennick of Buffalo, WY, Miranda (Sean) Schelske of Rozet, WY, Megan (Joe) Rosenau of Gillette, WY and Miles (Sharlet) Duffy of Torrington, WY.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Alice Short, Donna Rae Duffy, Maxine Duffy and Delores Duffy, five step-grandchildren, James (Brooke), Jeff, John (Renae) and Joe (Darcy) Fleming and Maggie Kuehler, and 11 step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.