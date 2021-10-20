Stan Roubideaux, 26, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Winner/Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery.

Wake service was held on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. at the Winner/Ideal Community Hall.

Stan Robert Roubideaux started his journey to the Spirit World on Oct. 11, 2021.

Stan was born on Oct. 28, 1994 to Cathy Small and Eric Roubideaux. The oldest of all his siblings and Cathy’s only son. He was his mom’s and sister’s protector, he would go to war with anyone who came their way.

You could always find Stan at the city park basketball courts, playing ball with his cousins and friends until dark. Sometimes the would even play with only the street lights on. Stan often worked at a bee farm or odd jobs here and there.

In 2013 Stan became a father to a baby girl Ava Jane, whom he got to name. Ava was his everything. In 2018 Stan was blessed with twin boys Issac and Elliot, he was so happy to have boys of his own! Lastly he had one more baby girl in 2020 Kamryn, he loved all his children.

Stan is preceded in death by his very close aunt Crystal Peneaux and his grandparents Veryl and Elsie (Fast Horse) Peneaux.

Stan will be greatly missed