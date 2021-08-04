Legion falls in state tournament

Winner/Colome Legion baseball team was eliminated from the state tournament after falling to Madison and Groton this weekend.

The state tournament was held in Groton.

On Saturday. Groton defeated Winner/Colome 4-2.

The game was tied at two with Groton batting in bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Groton.

Both teams had a run each in the second and third innings.

Aiden Barfuss had a triple for Winner and he was 2-3 at the plate.

Also getting hits were Jesse Colson, Charley Pravecek, Kameron Meiners.

Meiners pitched four innings and was the losing pitcher. Evan Farner pitched two innings.

The Royals opened state tournament play on Friday and lost a heartbreaker 6-5 to Madison.

Madison scored five runs in the third inning.

Ashton Klein, Aiden Barfuss, Aaron Gilchrist, Evan Farner, Meiners and Pravecek each collected one hit for Winner/Colome.

Gilchrist and Pravecek had doubles and Barfuss had a triple.

Jacob Beckers took the loss for the Royals.

He pitched six innings and threw 102 pitches.