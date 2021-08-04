Colome advances to state tournament

Linda Kinzer Photo

Shea Connot bats for the Colome Chaos in the game with Miller-Wessington. Colome

won 14-4

For the first time in franchise history, the Colome Chaos has punched their ticket to the state amateur baseball tournament.

Colome defeated Miller/Wessington 14-4 on July 28 in Chamberlain.

Ethan Vobr drove in four runs for the Chaos. In addition, Vobr had both a double and triple. He went 3-4 at the plate to lead Colome in hits.

The big inning for Colome was the fifth when they scored five runs and in the fourth and first innings they scored 4 runs each.

Top hitters for Colome were Shea Connot, 1-4, Jackson Kinzer, 2-4; Ben Connot, 2-3; Jake Luse, 1-3; Terrance Kinzer, 2-3; Vobr, 3-4.

Carter Brickman took the win for Colome. The right hander went seven innings allowing four runs on ten hits and striking out nine.

Brickman threw 121 pitches.

The state amateur baseball tournament will be held in Mitchell.