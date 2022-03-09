Late game push falls short for Lady Warriors

In a defensive battle, Wagner took a narrow 36-33 victory over Winner girls basketball team in a SoDak game played in Mitchell on March 1.

Behind a strong third quarter effort, the top seeded Red Raiders built a 13 point lead it used to hold off a late rally by the Lady Warriors. Winner came on strong making the final push to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Winner cut the lead to four points (32-28 Wagner) on two free throws by Ellie Brozik.

With 1.3 seconds left in the game Wagner hung on to that three point lead.

The game was tied at 8 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Winner was held to 3 points and six points in the third quarter.

Bella Swedlund scored 18 points. Kelsey Sachtjen and Ellie Brozik each had 6 points.

Winner shot 20 percent from the field and Wagner shot 41 percent.

At the free throw line, Winner made 11 of 16 shots for 68 percent.

Sachtjen pulled down 8 rebounds and Swedlund, 3.

Brozik led the team with 5 steals and Swedlund had 3.

Winner won the turnover battle giving the ball away eight times.

Winner ended the season with a 14-9 record.