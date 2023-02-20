Kirk Dougherty, 63, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will be held at a later date.

Kirk was born on April 28, 1959 in Denver, Colorado. He spent his childhood years on a ranch southwest of Winner, SD. He attended Southwest Crystal Rose Country School and graduated from Winner High School in 1978. Kirk also attended college at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he received his bachelor’s degree.

He held many different jobs including being a welder for many years a Wilson Trailor in Yankton, South Dakota. Kirk enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing. The outdoors and shoot darts with his friends. He was also very close to his niece and nephews.

Kirk is survived by his father Wayne Dougherty, sister Karen Hall, niece BethAnn Hernandez, nephews; Aron Hall, Austin Covell, Nathan Hall, Matthew Wood, step-sister Bonnie Dougherty and nephew Gabe Drury.

He is preceded in death by his little sister Darcy, mother Effie (Hartland) Anderson, step-father Dwight Anderson, older sister Kendra Wood, step-mother Judy Dougherty and brother-in-law Terry Wood.