Judy Lynn Hansen, 76

Judy Lynn Hansen was born on April 11, 1947 to Kenneth and Wanda (Williams) Tuttle in Portland, Ore.

She passed away on April 22, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; Kenneth and Wanda Tuttle.

She is survived by her husband; Jerry Hansen, children; Darcy (Joel) Aakre, Della (Brice) Thomas, and Jason (Amy) Hansen, grandchildren; Hanna White, Myca Vanderveen, Isaac Aakre, Grace Spafford, Josiah Aakre, Tyler Hansen, Sarah Hansen, Julia Thomas, great grandchildren; Martin White, Nadia White, Ayla White, Carter Aakre, Audrey Aakre, Levi Aakre, Avery Aakre, brothers; David Tuttle and Robert Tuttle, sisters; Jean Stenson and Susan Hauff.

Celebration of Life Services and fellowship with the family will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Reichmuth Funeral Home – Elkhorn, NE.